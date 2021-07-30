Lady Gaga Sounds Different in House of Gucci

(Newser) – Lady Gaga is returning to the big screen—this time with an Italian accent. In Ridley Scott's House of Gucci, the singer-actor stars as Patrizia Reggiani, a so-called Black Widow who plots to assassinate ex-husband and fashion heir Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) after he leaves her for a younger woman. This is all based on Sara Gay Forden's 2001 novel of the same name, which is itself based on a true story. Reggiani was convicted of orchestrating the 1995 murder of Guccio Gucci's grandson in Milan, Italy, and spent 18 years in prison before her release in 2016. It marks Gaga's first film since 2018's A Star Is Born, which earned her Oscar and Golden Globe nominations.

"I don't consider myself to be a particularly ethical person. But I am fair," Gaga's Reggiani says in a just-released trailer for the film, also starring Al Pacino, Jared Leto, and Selma Hayek. That trailer is "two minutes and three seconds of pure sensory overload," complete with "instantly iconic costumes," per Vulture. The Independent reports Gaga is getting praise for the Italian accent she puts on. "Omg so #HouseOfGucci is basically Succession with better locations and fancier clothes and retro vibes and Lady Gaga doing THAT accent? Sign me the f--- up," tweeted Rotten Tomatoes editor-in-chief Joel Meares. The film is out Nov. 24. (Gaga was filming House of Gucci when her dogs were famously abducted.)