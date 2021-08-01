Slain Photojournalist's Body Mutilated Beyond Recognition

(Newser) –

An Indian photojournalist was kidnapped by the Taliban and executed, then his body was mutilated, Afghan officials say. Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize-winner working for Reuters, was ambushed while covering fighting in the Spin Boldak region, near Afghanistan’s border with Pakistan, in mid-July, the Hindu reports. Siddiqui managed to tweet video of some of the attack. Photos taken of Siddiqui’s body shortly after he was killed clearly show wounds. But when his body was taken by the Red Cross to a city in Kandahar, Afghanistan, it was mutilated to the point of being unrecognizable, the New York Times reports.

An Indian health official said Siddiqui had tire marks on his face and chest as well as bullet wounds. Zabihulla Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said insurgents were not responsible for any mutilation and said they were told to treat bodies with respect. The Taliban denied having any role in Siddiqui’s death, Indian news outlet News Laundry reports. Siddiqui won a Pulitzer in 2018 for his coverage of the Rohingya refugee crisis. (Read more Taliban stories.)