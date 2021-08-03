5 Miami Beach Cops Charged After 'Unspeakable' Actions

(Newser) – Five police officers have been charged with battery after two Black men were violently arrested at a hotel in South Beach in Miami Beach. The arrests last week were captured on surveillance video recorded by the Royal Palm Hotel , the AP reports. The footage picks up Delonta Crudup running into the elevator in the lobby, then being ordered out of it at gunpoint by an officer. Crudup gets down on the floor with his hands behind his back; he's then swarmed by 21 cops and allegedly kicked by Sgt. Jose Perez and Officer Kevin Perez while on the floor, the Miami Herald reports. The paper reports the police attention then shifts to Khalid Vaughn, who was filming the police action and is told to back up. While doing so, Officer Robert Sabater is allegedly seen rushing at him, tackling him.

story continues below