Biden: Cuomo Should Resign

(Newser) – Both of New York's US senators called for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign amid allegations of sexual harassment months ago. After Letitia James, the state's attorney general, released the results of an investigation Tuesday, they were joined by dozens more Democrats—including President Biden. The president, who said in March that Cuomo should resign and potentially face prosecution if the allegations were confirmed, said Tuesday that the Democratic governor should step down, the Hill reports. James' investigation concluded that Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 state employees, created a "hostile work environment." and retaliated against at least one of his accusers. The governor denied James' findings hours after the report was released.

Asked if Cuomo should be removed from office if he won't step down, Biden said, "I understand the state legislature may decide to impeach, I do not know that for a fact," per CNBC. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the state's entire Democratic congressional delegation have also called for Cuomo to step down. In a tweet, New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul described Cuomo's alleged behavior as "repulsive" and "unlawful." She said she believes the "brave women" who came forward, reports CNN. Hochul said nobody is above the law and the state Assembly will decide on the next steps—but since she is next in the line of succession, it "would not be appropriate to comment further on the process at this moment." (Read more Andrew Cuomo stories.)