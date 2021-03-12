Schumer, Gillibrand Tell Cuomo to Quit

(Newser) – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and US Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called Friday on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign, the AP reports, adding the most powerful Democratic voices yet to the movement to replace the governor in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment and groping. "Confronting and overcoming the COVID crisis requires sure and steady leadership. We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct," New York's two US senators said in a joint statement. "Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign."

Both senators had earlier said an independent investigation into the allegations against Cuomo was essential. A majority of state lawmakers had already called on Cuomo to resign, and more than half of New York's Democratic congressional members joined those calls Friday. The governor's growing list of detractors now covers virtually every region in the state and the political power centers of New York City and Washington. Despite his political isolation, Cuomo said Friday that he would not step down. Also Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to say whether President Biden believes Cuomo should resign. She said every woman who has come forth about harassment by the governor "deserves to have her voice heard, should be treated with respect and should be able to tell her story."