We May Have Our New Jeopardy! Host

Lots of big names have, temporarily, stepped into Alex Trebek's shoes after the longtime Jeopardy! host died last year. But the permanent host may end up being someone whose name is not—yet—quite as familiar. Mike Richards, an executive producer on the game show since last year and one of the aforementioned guest hosts, is in advanced negotiations for the gig, according to sources who spoke to Variety. Deadline's sources are apparently a bit more sure, with that site reporting an official announcement is expected in the next few days. "This guy might be the perfect pick because he's already got everyone responding 'Who is Mike Richards?'" reads one Twitter reaction to the news. More:

Background: Richards may be new to Jeopardy!, but he's produced more than 4,000 hours of game shows including The Price Is Right, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, and Let's Make a Deal. He's also hosted the game shows Divided and The Pyramid and reality shows including High School Reunion and Beauty and the Geek.

