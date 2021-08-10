'Free Latifa' Campaign Says It Is Disbanding

(Newser) – There are still many unanswered questions in the case of Dubai's Princess Latifa—but since she appears to be traveling freely again, organizers have decided to disband the "Free Latifa" campaign. The group issued a statement after the princess, who was forcibly returned to the emirate by commandos after an attempt to escape three years ago, was seen on vacation in Iceland with cousin Marcus Essabri, Guardian reports. The group quoted Essabri as saying: "I had an emotional reunion with my cousin Latifa in Iceland. I feel blessed that I got to spend time with her. It was reassuring to see her so happy, well, and focused on her plan." The Iceland photo was posted on Instagram by British woman Sioned Taylor, who also appeared with the princess in a June photo taken in Madrid's airport.

Earlier this year, the United Nations demanded proof the princess was alive after videos emerged in which she said she was being held captive. "The primary purpose of the Free Latifa campaign was to see Latifa free leading the life she chooses for herself," the campaign said. "We have clearly gone a long way towards achieving that goal over the last three years, with bodies such as the United Nations now monitoring the current and future wellbeing of Latifa." Campaign co-founder David Haigh tells the BBC that while her situation appears to have improved, people should still view "everything that's happening now with extreme caution and monitor the situation closely." Lawyers released a statement in June that quoted Latifa as saying she is free to travel and wishes to live "without further media scrutiny." (Read more Princess Latifa stories.)