Sicily May Have Just Broken Temp Record for All of Europe

Sicily reached a difficult-to-imagine 48.8 degrees Celsius (119.85 Fahrenheit) Wednesday, in what may be a record high temperature for all of Europe. The World Meteorological Organization must still confirm the temperature, which would break the previous record of 48 degrees Celsius set in Athens in 1977, the Guardian reports. Europe is sweltering under a dangerous heatwave, the AP reports, with dozens dead and huge wildfires raging. Spain and Portugal will get hit next, with temperatures going up Thursday. Temperature records have been broken this summer in the US, Canada, Finland, Estonia, Turkey, and Moscow.