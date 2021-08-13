Panic, Disbelief in Kabul as More Cities Fall to Taliban

(Newser) – The Taliban's offensive in Afghanistan continued with terrifying speed Friday, with another three provincial capitals falling to the militants. Lashkar Gah, capital of Helmand province, was under Taliban control Friday after weeks of heavy fighting. Lawmakers in Uruzgat and Zabul provinces say their capitals have fallen to the Taliban, with leaders fleeing to Kabul or military bases. The group has now seized 18 of Afghanistan's 34 provincial capitals in a week, completing its sweep of the south of the country and putting increasing pressure on Kabul, the AP reports. Kandahar and Herat—the country's second and third-largest cities—were captured Thursday. More:

Government forces "close to collapse." The New York Times reports that Afghanistan's government forces now appear "close to a complete collapse." US officials have warned the government could fall in 30 to 90 days, though some fear that even that timeline could be optimistic.

