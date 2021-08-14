(Newser) – A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday morning, reports the AP. According to the US Geological Survey, the quake hit about 5 miles from the town of Petit-Trou-de-Nippes, about 80 miles west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, notes the New York Times. Seismologists say the temblor, which had a depth of about 7 miles, could be felt as far away as Jamaica. The US Tsunami Warning System said no tsunami warning was triggered. The country's Civil Protection Agency says there have been fatalities and damage, though details on the extent of that still aren't clear, per CNN. One Port-au-Prince resident tells the AP she was jolted out of bed by the quake.

story continues below

"I woke up and didn't have time to put my shoes on," says Naomi Verneus, 34. "We lived [through] the 2010 earthquake and all I could do was run." She says in her panic, she initially forgot her two kids and mother were still inside. "My neighbor went in and told them to get out," she adds. "We ran to the street." The devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti killed more than 220,000 people, per the Times. Meanwhile, thousands of miles away, a 6.9 magnitude quake struck early Saturday off the coast of the Alaskan Peninsula. The closest town to the epicenter of that earthquake was Perryville, located 85 miles away. A good portion of the land near where the quake hit is home to wildlife refuges, notes the AP. No tsunami warnings were issued for this quake, either.