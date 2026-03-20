Man Once Suspected in Famous Missing Child Case Dies at 82

A man who was suspected for decades—before another man was charged—in the 1979 disappearance of New York first grader Etan Patz has died, authorities said this week. Jose Antonio Ramos died March 7 at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, prosecutors wrote in a court filing in the case of Pedro Hernandez—the man now facing a third trial in Etan's haunting and infamous case, which helped to make missing children a national cause in the United States. Ramos, 82, denied abducting the 6-year-old and was never charged in his disappearance. But Ramos' history has been part of a complicated picture painted through nearly a half-century of investigation, Hernandez's criminal trials, and a wrongful death lawsuit against Ramos himself, the AP reports.

Ramos spent most of his adult life imprisoned in Pennsylvania on convictions including sexually assaulting a child there. He lived his last years in New York selling scavenged items on the street until he became ill with cancer, said Rabbi Howard Cohen, a former prison chaplain with whom Ramos maintained contact for decades. Estranged from his family, Ramos had listed the New England-based rabbi as his emergency contact. A drifter with artistic aspirations, Ramos came under suspicion in Etan's disappearance in the early 1980s, when he was investigated over allegations of taking backpacks from two boys and trying to lure them into a Bronx drain pipe where he was living.

Etan was last seen May 25, 1979, proudly making his first solo trip to the bus stop two blocks from his family's downtown Manhattan apartment. He was among the first missing children pictured on milk cartons, and the anniversary of his disappearance became National Missing Children's Day. With Ramos gone, so is any possibility of him answering more questions about Etan—queries that dogged and irked him. He told police he'd had a relationship with a woman who walked Etan and other children home during a bus strike, but there was no hard evidence linking Ramos to Etan's disappearance. Ramos later traveled the country by bus, attending gatherings of a loose collection of peace activists. He was accused of luring boys into his bus and sexually assaulting them at the gatherings in Pennsylvania. Ramos pleaded guilty to a sex charge in 1990 and served decades in prison.

Over the years, two jailhouse informants claimed Ramos made incriminating statements about Etan, and a former federal prosecutor said Ramos claimed to be "90% sure" he had taken the boy from downtown Manhattan's Washington Square Park, tried unsuccessfully to prey on him, and sent him on his way. Hernandez was arrested in 2012 after giving confessions that his defense says were false. His first trial ended in a hung jury; his second produced a murder conviction that a federal appeals court overturned last year, setting up a forthcoming third trial where his lawyers again aim to suggest that Ramos was the real culprit. His death doesn't change their plans.