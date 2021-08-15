Tropical Storm to Quickly Follow Haiti Earthquake

(Newser) – Even as rescuers and loved ones still search rubble for signs of life, Haitians are bracing for another disaster that could pile onto a death count that's already surpassed 300 in the aftermath of Saturday's earthquake. Per NBC News, Tropical Storm Grace looks likely to batter the ailing island nation later this week. Per CNN, all of Haiti is under a tropical storm watch as Grace approaches with sustained winds currently clocking in at 40mph. Much of the Dominican Republic, to Haiti's east, is under a tropical storm warning.

The magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Saturday morning, killing at least 304 people. At least 1,800 are injured, the government said. As rescuers worked, at least six aftershocks shook the region, one of which was magnitude 5.1. The devastation was reportedly concentrated in the towns of Les Cayes and Jeremie. The quake, and a potential storm, couldn't come at a worse time for the country, the poorest in the Americas, which only last month saw the assassination of President Jovenal Moise. (Read more Haiti stories.)