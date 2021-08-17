Cat's 'Persistent' Meows Lead Police to Missing Owner

(Newser) – A woman who went missing in Cornwall, England, Saturday afternoon was rescued thanks in part to the meows of her cat. A caregiver for the 83-year-old woman called authorities, concerned about her whereabouts, Newsweek reports. During the search, someone notified rescuers that the cat, Piran, was meowing. The "quite persistent" noise led searchers to a 70-foot ravine, which the woman had fallen down and atop of which sat the loyal feline. "Piran the cat saved the day," one of the rescuers tells the BBC. Piran's owner was airlifted to a hospital, where she is in stable condition. (Read more uplifting news stories.)