 
X

Cat's 'Persistent' Meows Lead Police to Missing Owner

Woman, 83, had fallen down a ravine but will be OK
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 17, 2021 3:02 AM CDT

(Newser) – A woman who went missing in Cornwall, England, Saturday afternoon was rescued thanks in part to the meows of her cat. A caregiver for the 83-year-old woman called authorities, concerned about her whereabouts, Newsweek reports. During the search, someone notified rescuers that the cat, Piran, was meowing. The "quite persistent" noise led searchers to a 70-foot ravine, which the woman had fallen down and atop of which sat the loyal feline. "Piran the cat saved the day," one of the rescuers tells the BBC. Piran's owner was airlifted to a hospital, where she is in stable condition. (Read more uplifting news stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X