(Newser) – Americans might soon become more familiar with the name Abdul Ghani Baradar, a pivotal figure in the Taliban who arrived back in the country on Tuesday for the first time in a decade. Coverage:

Baradar is described as the Taliban's de facto leader by the Washington Post and the Times of Israel. Now in his 50s, Baradar co-founded the group decades ago in Kandahar with the late Mohammad Omar. The pair had fought together against the Soviets in the late 1970s. His clout: "He is one of the most important people in the Taliban because he has been around since day one and has been a driving force in the key stages of the movement," Ibraheem Bahiss, a consultant on Afghanistan with the International Crisis Group, tells the Wall Street Journal. The newspaper notes that the Taliban's spiritual leader is Mullah Haibatullah Akhunzada, but Baradar seems to have become the public face of the group.

