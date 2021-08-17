A Dead PM, an $800M Tribunal, and 'Deficient Justice'

(Newser) – The Special Tribunal for Lebanon describes itself as "the first tribunal of international character to prosecute terrorist crimes"—the "first" part relating to the fact it was formed solely with a focus on terrorism. It came about as part of an agreement between the UN and the Lebanese government after former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri was murdered in 2005 via a car bomb in Beirut. But as the New York Times reports in a lengthy look at the special tribunal as it stammers to its end, the prosecution part has been a problem.

Results. The tribunal operates near the Hague, employs 11 judges and almost 400 staffers, and has spent $800 million over 12 years to get to this: four men tried in absentia, only one convicted (Salim Ayyash, for conspiracy to stage the bombing; his location is unknown), and no stated conclusion about who ordered Hariri's killing or why. That said, the court has other cases on its docket—the murder of another Lebanese politician and the attempted murder of two others, reports Foreign Policy—but those were just put on ice as they were due to start.

