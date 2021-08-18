They Took Down the Taliban Flag. The Taliban Responded

(Newser) – In the eastern city of Jalalabad, locals went public with their dissent in a rare protest: They took down the Taliban flag that had been raised by the militants upon seizing control of the area. In its place they raised the national flag, a move made a day before Thursday's national Independence Day, which marks the 1919 end of British rule. It wasn't well received. The AP reports video footage shows the Taliban responded Wednesday by breaking up the crowd by firing into the air and using batons on people. Sources tell Reuters three people died as a result, and at least a dozen more were injured.

