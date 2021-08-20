(Newser) – Harvey Sutton, or "Little Man," as he's known on the Appalachian Trail, won't have long to bask in the glory of hiking its full length. After all, he starts kindergarten Friday. At 5 years old, Harvey is one of the youngest to complete the trail, trekking more than 2,193 miles from Georgia to Maine in 209 days with parents Josh and Cassie Sutton. It was hard work, but it was fun checking out frogs, lizards, and other wildlife. So was sprinkling Skittles onto peanut butter tortillas as fuel for the walk, he said. "The rock scrambles were really fun and hard. We were not bored," he told the AP in a phone interview from Virginia.

story continues below