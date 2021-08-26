Model Attacked by Leopard During Photoshoot

(Newser) – A German model was attacked by a leopard while doing a photoshoot Tuesday. The shoot took place at an animal home, which the BBC describes as a retirement facility for show animals, but it's not clear who organized it or what it was for. Jessica Leidolph, 36, was hospitalized with severe head injuries, according to local media. After the attack it was erroneously reported that the leopard had escaped, but those reports were corrected and officials clarified that there was no danger to the public. (Read more leopards stories.)