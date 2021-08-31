He Helped Rescue Biden in 2008. Now He's Stuck in Afghanistan

(Newser) – Mohammed is an Afghan man who helped President Biden when he was stranded in a remote area of the country in 2008 during a trip on Senate business. Now, Mohammed is stranded in Afghanistan. In early 2008—weeks after he suspended his second presidential campaign and months before he became Barack Obama's running mate—Biden was stranded in a mountain valley when the Black Hawk helicopters carrying him and two other senators were forced to land during a snowstorm, the Wall Street Journal reports. The area wasn't the safest: Around two dozen Taliban fighters had been killed in a battle with US troops 10 miles away a day earlier.

story continues below

Mohammed, then an interpreter for the US Army, joined a Quick Reaction Force that drove for hours from Bagram Air Field through heavy snow on a rescue mission, former Arizona National Guard staff sergeant Brian Genthe tells the Journal. He says Mohammed—a trusted interpreter who was given a weapon when he accompanied soldiers on dangerous missions—stayed with soldiers guarding the helicopters as a convoy brought Biden, then chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Sens. John Kerry and Chuck Hagel back to Bagram.

Genthe says Mohammed's visa application was held up after a defense contractor lost records—and after the Taliban takeover this month, he was told by US soldiers at Kabul's airport that he could enter, but not his wife and four children. Army veterans who had supported the visa application urged lawmakers to help, but Mohammed and his family didn't make it out and they are now in hiding. "Hello Mr. President: Save me and my family," he told the Journal Monday. "Don’t forget me here."

After the departure of the final US flight out of Afghanistan just before midnight Monday, Mohammed and thousands of others will now have to see if the Taliban will allow their departure, the AP reports. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the US will not stop trying to get them out of the country. "We will continue our relentless efforts to help Americans, foreign nationals, and Afghans leave Afghanistan if they choose,” he said Monday. "Our commitment to them holds no deadline." (Read more Afghanistan stories.)