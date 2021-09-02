Doctors, Pharmacists: Everyone Stop Using Ivermectin Now

(Newser) – The American Medical Association has something to say about people taking ivermectin. And what they have to say, essentially, is knock it off, you’re going to get hurt. Ivermectin can be prescribed for humans for some problems—problems that have nothing to do with COVID. So far, no studies have shown that ivermectin is effective against the virus. The CDC and FDA have already weighed in, recommending against using the drug, and definitely not in veterinary preparations and doses. Now the nation's largest doctors' group has followed suit, reports the Hill.

story continues below

"We are alarmed by reports that outpatient prescribing for and dispensing of ivermectin have increased 24-fold since before the pandemic and increased exponentially over the past few months," the AMA said in a statement in conjunction with the American Pharmacists Association and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. The groups want doctors to stop prescribing ivermectin, pharmacists to stop filling prescriptions, and for people in both professions to work on educating the public. Amazon, meanwhile, says it will tweak autocomplete responses about the drug. If someone searches "ivermectin for COVID," for example, they will get no results and instead be referred to the FDA website, per USA Today. (Podcaster Joe Rogan says he's taken the drug.)