Joe Rogan Has COVID

(Newser) – Joe Rogan, the influential podcaster who went from interviewing an early predicter of just how bad the pandemic would get to questioning the importance of coronavirus vaccines now has COVID-19. Rogan, one of the highest paid podcasters in the world for his Joe Rogan Experience on Spotify, announced the news Wednesday in an Instagram video captioned "I GOT COVID." He says that he returned home Saturday night after performing three shows last week in Florida (which is experiencing its highest-ever COVID surge, the New York Times reports) and soon spiked a fever, then tested positive the next morning. He is postponing two upcoming shows, Fox News reports. But by Wednesday he felt "great," he said in his video announcing his diagnosis.

That's thanks to monoclonal antibodies (the same treatment Donald Trump received last year and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this year), ivermectin (the horse dewormer not recommended by experts for use against COVID), a Z-pak (antibiotics), prednisone (a steroid), plus IV drips of vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes. "A wonderful, heartfelt thank-you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this so quickly and easily," Rogan says in his video. Notably absent from the list of modern medicine he's taken advantage of: the COVID vaccine. Rogan has never said whether he got one, though he mentioned multiple times on his show that he didn't think he needed one. He also, however, once told listeners he had been scheduled to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before it was put on pause to investigate blood clot issues, CNN reports.