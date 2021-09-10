Accused Dodgers Pitcher Is Out for Season

(Newser) – Trevor Bauer, the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher facing a sexual assault investigation, won't play again this season. The decision to keep him on administrative leave through the end of baseball's playoffs was made after it became clear that Bauer wouldn't be in shape physically to play this year anyway, CNBC reports. The 30-year-old last pitched June 28 and has been on leave since July 2. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him," his agents said. The players association also agreed to the decision, though the union and the Dodgers declined to comment.

Bauer is being investigated by Pasadena Police and Major League Baseball, after a woman reported that he choked and punched her in two sexual encounters. Prosecutors have not said whether they plan to charge Bauer, and baseball expects to announce whether he'll be suspended after that decision is made. Bauer and the Dodgers signed a three-year, $102 million deal before this season, and he's being paid while on leave. Under baseball's domestic violence policy, per CBS Sports, the team can't release Bauer until after the investigation and any punishment that might be imposed.

If the Dodgers do cut him, they'd still owe him for the rest of the contract. The policy gives the commissioner the power to put a player on unpaid suspension, per the Los Angeles Times, even when prosecutors don't file criminal charges. The team also could try to void Bauer's contract. That would almost surely spark a grievance filing. The Dodgers would argue that he broke personal conduct standards clause in his contract. Bauer won a Cy Young Award last season with the Reds. This year, the starter was 8-5 with an earned run average of 2.59 when he was put on leave.