Tell-All Book Compares Melania to Marie Antoinette

(Newser) – The latest tell-all book about the Trump White House is from Stephanie Grisham, who worked for Melania Trump before and after her nine months as White House press secretary. In excerpts of the upcoming book obtained by Politico, Grisham writes that soon after rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, she texted the first lady to ask if she would tweet that "peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness and violence." Grisham writes that Melania Trump, who was busy with a photoshoot for a rug she had selected, texted back within a minute: "No." Grisham, then the first lady's chief of staff, resigned within hours.

story continues below

Grisham never held a single briefing as press secretary, which she alludes to in the book's title: I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House. According to the excerpts seen by Politico, she compares Melania Trump to "doomed French queen" Marie Antoinette—"Dismissive. Defeated. Detached." Grisham, whose book is due out Oct. 5, writes that she was "shocked" to discover that Melania Trump believed her husband's claim that President Biden's election win was illegitimate.

During her time in the White House, Grisham pushed back against earlier tell-all books, describing former Melania Trump adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff's 2020 book as an "exercise in bizarre twisting of the truth," USA Today reports. The former first lady's office has released a statement describing Grisham's book as "an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House."

A publishing source tell Politico that Grisham "knows she has stirred up a hornet's nest" with the book. " Stephanie has secrets about Trump that even the first lady doesn’t know," the source says. “Secrets that he doesn’t want her to know. They will be in this book." (Read more Stephanie Grisham stories.)