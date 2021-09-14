Prince Andrew's Lawyers Argue Against Hearing Sexual Abuse Suit

(Newser) – Virginia Giuffre's sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew had its first day in court Monday, with the British royal's new lawyer calling it "baseless, nonviable and potentially unlawful." Giuffre's filing says she was coerced into having sex with Andrew by the prince, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell when she was 17. The pretrial hearing in Federal District Court in New York provided Andrew's first public response in the case, the New York Times reports. "We have significant concerns about the propriety of this lawsuit," Andrew Brettler told the judge. The prince has denied the accusations.

story continues below

Brettler was referring to his argument that the suit might be precluded by a settlement Giuffre agreed to years ago in connection with her accusations against Epstein, per CNBC. The judge cut off that argument, saying it wasn't the time to discuss whether the suit is legal. Brettler also argued that Andrew was not legally served with the lawsuit last month in England, as Giuffre's lawyers contend. Judge Lewis Kaplan said he would hear arguments on that point, though he couldn't say it would be worthwhile. "I can see a lot of legal fees being spent and time being expended and delay, which ultimately may not be terribly productive for anyone," Kaplan said.

A British court should have a say on whether Andrew was properly served, Brettler told the judge, citing Hague Convention rules. Kaplan told him that adherence to the Hague Convention is not required, per the Wall Street Journal. The back-and-forth on how the suit was or wasn't served eventually will resolved, the judge said. "I think we are making this a lot more complicated than it really is," Kaplan told both sides, per the AP. "Let's cut out all the technicalities and get to the substance." The case will be litigated, he said. (Read more Prince Andrew stories.)