Jeopardy! Settles on Co-Hosts for 2021

(Newser) – The drama over hosting duties at Jeopardy! appears to be over, at least for this year. Actress Mayim Bialik and legendary player Ken Jennings will split the job through the end of the year, reports the AP. However, Variety notes that the show will continue to search for a permanent replacement to the late Alex Trebek. Episodes already taped by Bialik will run through Nov. 5, and then she and Jennings will divvy up the remainder of the year's shows as their schedules allow. Jennings was picked after the show dumped Mike Richards over controversial past statements.

Richards, who had been a Jeopardy! executive producer, lasted just nine days in the hosting job before stepping down, and the few shows he taped were airing this week. He also lost his producing job. As fans are well aware, Jennings holds the record for the game's longest winning streak and has been a consulting producer on the show. Bialik, of Big Bang Theory fame, had been previously selected to host spinoff specials of the show, including a college tournament. Bialik (see here) and Jennings (see here) have controversies of their own. Sony Pictures Television has not announced who might be in the running for the permanent spot. (Read more Jeopardy stories.)