Milley Defends China Calls in First Public Comments

(Newser) – The nation's top military officer has offered his first public comments on the controversy over his newly revealed calls to China in the waning days of the Trump administration. In an interview with the AP, Gen. Mark Milley says everything was above board:

Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, described his calls to Chinese Gen. Li Zuocheng as "routine," the purpose being "to reassure both allies and adversaries in this case in order to ensure strategic stability." Testimony: But Milley declined to say much more, for now. "I think it’s best that I reserve my comments on the record until I do that in front of the lawmakers who have the lawful responsibility to oversee the US military," Milley said. "I’ll go into any level of detail Congress wants to go into in a couple of weeks." Milley is scheduled to testify on Sept. 28.

As revealed in a new book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Milley called Li in October and again in January to assure him the US would not be attacking China. The book, Peril, asserts that Milley felt Trump was becoming unhinged in his final stretch as president and might lash out militarily. "If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time," Milley reportedly said. Per the book, the general also gathered senior US military officials and had them pledge to loop him in to any decisions on the use of nuclear weapons. Critics: Former President Trump and other Republicans have called for Milley's resignation, accusing him of undermining the presidency. And the criticism isn't only from Trump supporters. Retired US Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a whistleblower who resigned during the previous presidency, said Milley must go. "He usurped civilian authority, broke Chain of Command, and violated the sacrosanct principle of civilian control over the military," Vindman tweeted, per USA Today. "It’s an extremely dangerous precedent. You can’t simply walk away from that."