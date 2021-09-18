(Newser) – It's been a good news/bad news kind of week for Gavin Newsom. On Tuesday, he survived California's recall election to remain governor of the state. On Friday, a not-so-cheery announcement out of his office, per SFGate: Two of his four young children have tested positive for COVID. "The governor, the first partner [Jennifer Newsom], and the other two children have since tested negative," Newsom spokesperson Erin Mellon said in a statement, per Politico. "The family is following all COVID protocols."

It's not clear how the children—who tested positive Thursday and are said to have just mild symptoms—contracted the illness, though Newsom's office says it doesn't seem they were exposed while at school or any campaign happenings. All four of Newsom's kids are under 12, and therefore not eligible yet to be vaccinated. Newsom himself has received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"The Newsoms continue to support masking for unvaccinated individuals indoors to stop the spread and advocate for vaccinations as the most effective way to end this pandemic," Mellon notes in her statement. Newsom's office says the two affected children will be quarantined. The Newsoms pulled their two oldest children out of a basketball camp this summer after photos emerged of kids at the camp, including one of the Newsom kids, inside without masks. Newsom and his wife said they'd missed an email informing them that mask wearing wouldn't be enforced. (Read more Gavin Newsom stories.)