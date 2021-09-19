She's Been Missing Since 2020. Now FBI Offers $10K For Info

(Newser) – The FBI is offering $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the disappearance of a Native American woman from Washington State. Per CNN, 40-year-old Mary Johnson was last seen on the Tulalip Reservation in late November. She was reportedly en route to a friend's home but she never arrived. She was not reported missing until December 9. Per KING-TV, Johnson's family put a missing persons billboard up near the reservation on Interstate 5 following her disappearance, but to no avail. Now, the FBI is offering the reward "for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of person(s) responsible."

