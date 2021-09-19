She's Been Missing Since 2020. Now FBI Offers $10K For Info

(Newser)
The FBI is offering $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the disappearance of a Native American woman from Washington State. Per CNN, 40-year-old Mary Johnson was last seen on the Tulalip Reservation in late November. She was reportedly en route to a friend's home but she never arrived. She was not reported missing until December 9. Per KING-TV, Johnson's family put a missing persons billboard up near the reservation on Interstate 5 following her disappearance, but to no avail. Now, the FBI is offering the reward "for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of person(s) responsible."
The Tulalip Tribal Police, who are working with the FBI on the case, say Johnson may have been taken to Oso but that they don't believe she made it to her final destination. She was last seen walking on Firetrail Road in Marysville. Johnson's family told reporters they only learned of her disappearance after her estranged husband contacted police on the matter. "If Mary has seen this video, please contact somebody, reach out some way if you're in trouble," Johnson's sister, Gerry Davis said in a video posted on the reservation's Tulalip TV
. "If she's not okay, let her come home. Bring her home, for closure, for us."
