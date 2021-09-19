 
Philippine Boxing Great to Run for President

'I am a fighter,' Manny Pacquiao says in accepting his party's nomination
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 19, 2021 11:40 AM CDT
Manny Pacquiao poses during a weigh-in last month in Las Vegas. If elected, he said he'll fight poverty and corruption in the Philippines.   (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

(Newser) – Philippine boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao is running for president. Pacquiao accepted the nomination of his PDP-Laban party for the 2022 elections at its national convention on Sunday, saying that the Filipino people have been waiting for a change of government. "I am a fighter, and I will always be a fighter inside and outside the ring," Pacquiao, 42, said in his speech, the AP reports. "I wholeheartedly, bravely, and humbly hope for your support," he added. Pacquiao is the president of the PDP-Laban faction led by him and Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III.

Another faction of the same party has nominated President Rodrigo Duterte to be its vice presidential candidate and Duterte's former aide, Sen. Bong Go, as its presidential nominee. Duterte, who is barred by the constitution from seeking a second six-year term, has accepted the nomination, but Go has declined to run for president. Duterte, who has led a brutal campaign against illegal drugs, said last week he would "die first” rather than face an international tribunal, the day after the International Criminal Court announced it would investigate allegations of crimes against humanity linked to the crackdown that has left thousands dead.

Pacquiao has accused the administration of Durterte, his former ally, of making corruption worse in the Philippines. To critics who question his qualifications, the former boxer has said his personal experience of poverty will better equip him to lead the nation. He added that he will fight poverty and corruption. "In my whole life, I have not backed down on any fight," Pacquiao said. He warned politicians that he holds responsible for corruption "will soon end in jail together." The rival party faction supporting Duterte earlier said it will petition the Commission on Elections to declare Pacquiao and his allies illegitimate officers of the ruling party.

