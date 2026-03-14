Report: France, Italy Open Iran Talks on Hormuz Shipping

European leaders are quietly testing a diplomatic side door around the Strait of Hormuz crisis. France and Italy have opened exploratory talks with Iran over securing safe passage for commercial ships, hoping to restart oil and gas flows through the narrow waterway without sliding deeper into the regional war, officials tell the Financial Times . Traffic through the strait—normally a route for roughly 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas—has plunged after attacks on tankers by Iran and a pledge by Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, to keep it shut. Forbes notes that Iran has threatened to "set fire" to any ships that try to go through the strait.

The outreach is controversial inside the EU, with some capitals opposing direct engagement with Tehran, and officials stressing there's no sign yet that Iran is ready to cut a deal, per the FT. European navies, already operating in the Red Sea as part of the EU's Aspides mission, are refusing to escort ships through Hormuz while the risk of attack remains, wary of escalation. Yet the economic stakes are rising: Oil has climbed to about $100 a barrel (it was around $60 a barrel at the beginning of 2026), while European gas prices are up 75% in the same time period. The White House says President Trump is prepared to order US Navy escorts "if he deems it necessary," even as Europe searches for a negotiated way to get tankers moving again.

A source from Italy's Foreign Ministry denied any "under-the-table negotiation aimed at preserving only some merchant ships at the expense of others," noting instead that any "diplomatic contacts" made by Italian leaders were to "favor the conditions for a general military de-escalation," per Reuters. A spokesperson for France's Elysee Palace, meanwhile, referred the FT back to a post last week from President Emmanuel Macron, in which he noted he'd spoken to Iran's president, Masoud Pezeshkian, and told him that his country "needs to guarantee freedom of navigation to put an end to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz."