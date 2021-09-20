Hotel Rwanda Hero Just Got Convicted

(Newser) – The man whose actions were acclaimed in the movie Hotel Rwanda has been convicted of terrorism. But Paul Rusesabagina and outside observers call the trial a sham orchestrated by President Paul Kagame to silence dissent. More:

Conviction: On Monday, a court in Rwanda convicted Rusesabagina and fellow defendants of forming a terrorist group, specifically an armed wing of the opposition group Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change, reports the AP. "They committed terror acts which they later bragged about in different announcements and videos," declared the judge. The 67-year-old Rusesabagina, who had denied all charges against him, has not yet been sentenced. Prosecutors were pushing for life in prison, per NBC News.

story continues below