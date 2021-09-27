(Newser) – The Taliban have been busy rolling back women's rights in Afghanistan and ramping up for a return to amputations and executions. Now, some more bad news for locals. Per the BBC, the extremist group has banned barbers in the Helmand province from shaving or otherwise trimming men's beards, saying it breaks Islamic law. Some barbers in Kabul say they've also been hit with the new directive, which says Western-style haircuts at barbershops and in salons are also a no-no.

CNN reports that barbers have also been told they can't play music in their shops. Violators will be punished and shamed, a local journalist says, per the Independent. The mandate echoes the Taliban's strict rules when they were last in power decades ago, despite the group claiming their government would be more moderate this time around. Several barbers who talked to the BBC note this may be the nail in the coffin for their livelihoods. "Salons and barbers are becoming forbidden businesses," one says. "This was my job for 15 years and I don't think I can continue." (Read more Taliban stories.)