Woman Allegedly Made Bomb Threats to Get Boyfriend Off Work

(Newser) – A Maine woman who wanted to spend more time with her boyfriend came up with an incredibly stupid plan to get him off work, police say. Kayla Blake, 33, allegedly called in two bomb threats to her beau's workplace, the Portland Press Herald reports. Officials say the threats to a Puritan Medical Products plant in Pittsfield, which produces swabs for COVID tests, resulted in the evacuation around 400 employees from both the company's plants in the town and the loss of a full day of production. She has been charged with a felony count of terrorizing.

Police say Blake, an Etna resident, called state police at 9am Thursday and said there was a bomb at the plant. She allegedly called again two hours later and said she was going to plant four pipe bombs near the plant, Fox reports. Pittsfield Police Chief Harold Bickmore says the call was traced to Etna and deputies found Blake after speaking to area residents. He says she admitted making the calls and said there were no bombs. She was arrested around 6pm Thursday and bail was set at $1,500. Bickmore says the investigation involved several agencies, including the FBI.