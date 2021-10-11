Space Debris Crashes Through Roof, Onto Woman's Pillow

(Newser) – A British Columbia woman was awakened the night of Oct. 4 by a crashing sound and the feeling of debris hitting her face. Ruth Hamilton looked up to see a hole in her ceiling and a rock on her pillow and called 911, not sure what had happened. The truth turned out to be stranger than fiction: A meteor was sailing over the area that night, and authorities concluded it must have been part of that that broke off and came through Hamilton's roof, Victoria News reports.

"We called the Canyon project to see if they were doing any blasting and they weren’t, but they did say they had seen a bright light in the sky that had exploded and caused some booms," Hamilton says, explaining how authorities ruled out possible debris from a nearby construction project as the cause of the incident. The Daily Star reports she's lucky the fist-sized space rock didn't kill her, having only narrowly missed her head. Hamilton says she'll keep the meteorite, as her grandkids think it's neat. As for the damage to her home, her insurance company is doing a walk-through and will need to determine whether damage from space debris is covered under her policy. (Read more strange stuff stories.)