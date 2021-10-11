Chaos Continues for Southwest Passengers

(Newser) – Southwest Airlines and its passengers had a rough weekend, and the problems spilled into Monday. The airline canceled about 2,000 flights from Friday through Sunday, amounting to a "meltdown in Southwest operations," per the Dallas Morning News. On Monday, it canceled about 365 more flights, or roughly 10% of its schedule, and delayed another 600, per the AP. Details:

Blame game: Why the delays? That's where things get confusing. Over the weekend, Southwest blamed a combination of bad weather and issues with the staffing of air traffic controllers. In a rare move, the FAA pushed back against that, saying there no were no staffing issues in regard to flight controllers, reports NPR.

story continues below