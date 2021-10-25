Facebook Whistleblower to UK Lawmakers: 'It's Making Hate Worse'

(Newser) – Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen told British lawmakers Monday that the social media giant stokes online hate and extremism, fails to protect children from harmful content, and lacks any incentive to fix the problems—testimony that provides strong momentum for efforts by European governments working on stricter regulation of tech giants. From the AP:

UK is planning crackdown. While Haugen's testimony echoed much of what she told the US Senate earlier this month, her appearance drew intense interest from a British parliamentary committee that is much further along in drawing up legislation to crack down on social platforms. It comes the same day that Facebook is set to release its latest earnings and that the AP and other news organizations started publishing stories based on thousands of pages of internal company documents she obtained.

story continues below

"Unquestionably, it's making hate worse." Haugen told the committee of lawmakers that Facebook Groups amplifies online hate, saying algorithms that prioritize engagement take people with mainstream interests and push them to the extremes. The former Facebook data scientist said the company could add moderators to prevent groups over a certain size from being used to spread extremist views. "Unquestionably, it’s making hate worse," she said.

Haugen told the committee of lawmakers that Facebook Groups amplifies online hate, saying algorithms that prioritize engagement take people with mainstream interests and push them to the extremes. The former Facebook data scientist said the company could add moderators to prevent groups over a certain size from being used to spread extremist views. "Unquestionably, it’s making hate worse," she said. Shocked by metaverse plans. Haugen added that she was “shocked to hear recently that Facebook wants to double down on the metaverse and that they’re gonna hire 10,000 engineers in Europe to work on the metaverse,” Haugen said, referring to the company’s plans for an immersive online world it believes will be the next big internet trend. "I was like, 'Wow, do you know what we could have done with safety if we had 10,000 more engineers?’ It would be amazing," she said.