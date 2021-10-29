Meeting Between Biden, Pope Runs Into Overtime

(Newser) – Declaring it's "good to be back," President Biden opened a five-day European trip Friday with an extended visit with Pope Francis at the Vatican, where the world's two most prominent Roman Catholics ran overtime in talks expected to cover the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, poverty and more. Biden's private meeting with the pope lasted about 75 minutes, according to the Vatican, an unusually long time for an audience with the pontiff, per the AP. The pair then proceeded to a broader meeting with the first lady and top officials joining. The lengthy session put Biden behind schedule for his meetings later Friday.

According to the Vatican, Biden presented Francis a woven chasuble, or liturgical vestment, made in 1930 by the famed papal tailor Gamarelli and used by the pope’s Jesuit order in the US. It had been held in the archives of Holy Trinity Church, Biden's regular parish in Washington. In addition, the White House said it would make a donation to charity in the pope's name. Francis gave Biden a ceramic tile depicting the iconography of the pilgrim, as well as a collection of the pope’s main teaching documents, the Vatican said.

No live pictures or video of the meeting were provided due to last-minute Vatican restrictions on press access. The Vatican said it would provide edited footage to accredited media. A White House official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private meeting, described laughter and a clear rapport between Biden and the pope when the larger delegation entered the room. Biden and Francis have previously met three times, but Friday's encounter was their first since Biden became president. (Read more President Biden stories.)