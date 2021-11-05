Got Milk Controversy? CNN Does

(Newser) – The US economy continues to be a hot topic, especially as we head toward another winter still wrangling with COVID, and a CNN report this week tried to get to the heart of "how badly inflation is hitting the middle class." The five-minute segment intro'd by commentator Brianna Keilar featured reporter Evan McMorris-Santoro as he shadowed the Stotler family from Kennedale, Texas, on a shopping trip, where the cost of milk was a sticking point. "A gallon of milk was $1.99," mom Krista Stotler says in the clip. "Now it's $2.79. When you buy 12 gallons a week times four weeks, that's a lot of money." The internet quickly lit up over #MilkGate, with questions arising over the actual price of milk, the overall accuracy of the segment's economics, and why in the world that family is buying up so much milk in the first place. More on this story:

