Aaron Rodgers Has Words for the 'Woke Mob'

(Newser) – Aaron Rodgers has some things to get off his chest. The Green Bay quarterback spoke out Friday for the first time since testing positive for COVID—and since he began taking all kinds of flak over his decision to go unvaccinated. In an appearance on the Pat MacAfee Show, Rodgers defended himself, saying he has an allergy to the vaccines and did his own research on how to ward off the virus:

'Woke mob': “I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before the final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I’d like to set the record straight on some of the blatant lies that are out there about me now,” Rodgers said, per Yahoo Sports.

