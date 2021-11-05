Aaron Rodgers Has Words for the 'Woke Mob'

(Newser)
Aaron Rodgers has some things to get off his chest. The Green Bay quarterback spoke out Friday for the first time since testing positive for COVID—and since he began taking all kinds of flak over his decision to go unvaccinated. In an appearance on the Pat MacAfee Show, Rodgers defended himself, saying he has an allergy to the vaccines and did his own research on how to ward off the virus:
- 'Woke mob': “I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before the final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I’d like to set the record straight on some of the blatant lies that are out there about me now,” Rodgers said, per Yahoo Sports.
- His decision: Rodgers said he was allergic to an ingredient in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and was worried about side effects with the Johnson & Johnson shot. As an alternative, he said he consulted with medical professionals and came up with an alternative treatment that was "best for his body." He did not go into detail on that. He insisted he was not an "anti-vax flat earther" but, rather, a "critical thinker."
- Perception: Much of the criticism directed at Rodgers has centered over his response in August to reporters who asked whether he was vaccinated. "Yeah," he said, per Rolling Stone. "I've been immunized." Critics accuse him of deception on the point, but on Friday, Rodgers faulted reporters for not asking follow-up questions about his "immunized" status.
- Status: Rodgers, now on an enforced 10-day hiatus from his team, said he "didn't feel great" on Thursday but was feeling better on Friday.
- Backlash: Friday's explanation may not do much to ward off the critics. At NBC Sports, Michael David Smith accuses Rodgers of "painting himself as a victim" with the new comments. And he describes Rodgers' claims about the alternative treatment he used as "dubious."
