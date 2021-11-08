 
X

Baldwin Has a Solution for Weapons on Sets

Actor posted tweet calling for cops to monitor guns
By Liz MacGahan,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 8, 2021 2:31 PM CST
Baldwin: Let the Cops Monitor Guns on Sets
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in Santa Fe, N.M., after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film "Rust" on the outskirts of Santa Fe, Oct. 21.   (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

(Newser) – Alec Baldwin thinks cops are the answer. The actor posted a screenshot of a tweet to his Instagram page that reads, "Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety." Baldwin didn’t offer any further comment on Instagram, and his Twitter account has been switched to private—not the first time the actor has tapped out of that platform. Last month, Baldwin fired a gun on the set of Rust that had been loaded with a live round, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

story continues below

Dave Cortese, a Democratic California state senator, said he plans to introduce a bill banning real guns and ammo on sets, Variety reports. That view is shared by Shannon Lee, whose brother, Brandon Lee, was shot and killed on a movie set in 1993. "Innovating away from real firearms could be seen as a level of care for the basic stress and mental health levels of cast and crew," she wrote in an essay in Variety. Baldwin also expressed interest in limiting the use of guns on sets when he pulled his car over to address the paparazzi last month. Criminal charges in the incident are still a possibility, though likely not for Baldwin. (Read more Alec Baldwin stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X