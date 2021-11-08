Baldwin Has a Solution for Weapons on Sets

(Newser) – Alec Baldwin thinks cops are the answer. The actor posted a screenshot of a tweet to his Instagram page that reads, "Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety." Baldwin didn’t offer any further comment on Instagram, and his Twitter account has been switched to private—not the first time the actor has tapped out of that platform. Last month, Baldwin fired a gun on the set of Rust that had been loaded with a live round, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Dave Cortese, a Democratic California state senator, said he plans to introduce a bill banning real guns and ammo on sets, Variety reports. That view is shared by Shannon Lee, whose brother, Brandon Lee, was shot and killed on a movie set in 1993. "Innovating away from real firearms could be seen as a level of care for the basic stress and mental health levels of cast and crew," she wrote in an essay in Variety. Baldwin also expressed interest in limiting the use of guns on sets when he pulled his car over to address the paparazzi last month. Criminal charges in the incident are still a possibility, though likely not for Baldwin.