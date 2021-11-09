 
X

New Batch of Subpoenas Covers Flynn and Miller

House committee wants to know "who they were talking to" about overturning the election
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 8, 2021 7:20 PM CST
Panel Subpoenas More Trump Aides, Including Flynn and Miller
Jason Miller, shown at the Capitol in February, is being subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.   (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)

(Newser) – Six more top advisers to former President Donald Trump now face subpoenas from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, in an effort by the panel to learn about the attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Legal scholar John Eastman and Bernard Keri, a former New York City police commissioner, took part in the discussions in early January at the Willard Hotel in Washington about how to deliver the presidency to Trump despite his loss at the polls, the Washington Post reports.

story continues below

Michael Flynn, who was briefly Trump's national security adviser, also was summoned. So were three members of Trump's reelection campaign: Jason Miller, Angela McCallum, and Bill Stepien, who was campaign manager. All were "tied to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election," the panel said in a statement, per CNBC. Chairman Bennie Thompson said his committee wants to know "who they were talking to in the White House and in Congress, what connections they had with rallies that escalated into a riot, and who paid for it all."

Eastman met with Kerik and Steve Bannon at the Willard "command center" to discuss how to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to take steps to block the certification of the election results, per the Post. Bannon was subpoenaed but has refused to cooperate with the committee and has been held in contempt by the House. The Post found that Miller was in contact with Trump on Jan. 6 and helped him draft a statement after the attack. The depositions for the six are scheduled to begin near the end of the month and wrap up by mid-December. (Read more Capitol riot stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X