Teen Who Disappeared for 24 Hours: I Was Kidnapped

(Newser) – A French girl reported missing Monday turned up at a restaurant late Tuesday, claiming to have escaped kidnappers. The unidentified 17-year-old failed to return from her usual jog in the Mayenne region of northwest France on Monday afternoon. Her father, who went looking for her, discovered her phone and GPS watch in a forest, along with spots of blood, reports the BBC. Data from a running app showed the girl was less than a quarter of the way through what was usually a 3-mile run when she came to a halt. More than 200 law enforcement personnel were searching for the teen when she turned up at a kebab restaurant in Sable-sur-Sarthe, 6 miles from where she'd been running, around 8pm Tuesday, per BFM TV.

A witness told the outlet that the girl, who had blood on her, "escaped from the vehicle of her kidnapper and found refuge" in the restaurant, at which point the kidnapper fled. The teen told police she'd been held captive by multiple people but couldn't identify them or the location she was taken, French media reported. She was taken to a hospital by ambulance and reunited with family. Regional prosecutor Celine Maigne—who'd opened a kidnapping investigation before the girl was found, per AFP—said Wednesday that a man arrested while intoxicated on Monday evening, who'd given conflicting statements to officers, was released and is no longer considered a suspect.