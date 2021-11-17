'Heart of America' Has Shifted 11.8 Miles South

(Newser) – Some people might describe Hartville, Missouri, as being in the middle of nowhere, but the US Census Bureau on Tuesday announced that it's the closest town to the middle of the nation, the AP reports. The hamlet of about 600 people in the Missouri Ozarks is located about 15 miles from the center of the US population distribution, according to the Census Bureau. The town is the type of place where families have been farming for generations, everybody knows each other and people stay for the “small-town living,” said Sabrina Gilliland, 38, a paralegal for the local prosecutor, who lives on a family farm with her four children, cattle, pigs and chickens. Gilliland joked that her mother is “related to half the people in the town.” The four-block center of Hartville has a diner, barbershop, gas station, and hair salon.

story continues below

Pastor Melvin Moon, a Hartville City Council member, is hopeful the new designation brings tourists to the area known for Civil War history, antique shops, and rivers popular for fishing, canoeing, and kayaking. The Census Bureau will present a plaque to the town next spring. “We are truly the heart of America,” Moon said. “This small town represents what’s great about America still: People are neighbors, people take time for each other and they help each other.” To calculate the center of the US, the Census Bureau figures out which spot would be “the balance point” if the 50 states were located on an imaginary, flat surface with weights of identical size—each representing the location of one person—placed on it.

The nation's population center is calculated every 10 years after the once-a-decade census shows where people are living. The heart of America has been located in Missouri since 1980. Previously located in Plato, Missouri, in the neighboring county, it moved only 11.8 miles southwest from 2010 to 2020. It is the smallest distance shift in 100 years and the second-smallest in US history. It also was the southernmost shift in history, said Deirdre Bishop, the Census Bureau's chief of geography. “That pull came from the growth in the southeast, in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas," Bishop said.