WHO Issues Warning to Older Travelers Amid Omicron

Although South Africa has been making most of the headlines regarding the omicron variant, that mutation of the coronavirus has increasingly been popping up in numerous other countries, including Australia, Canada, Brazil, Japan, and at least a dozen or so EU nations. We can now add Saudi Arabia to that list: According to the kingdom's official state news agency, an infected patient there is a citizen from a "North African country" who's since been quarantined, as have his close contacts, per the AP. The news outlet notes it's the first reported case of the variant from Gulf Arab nations. More developments on the omicron front:

Nigerian timeline: While South Africa just sent word of its discovery of omicron this month, Nigeria's national public health institute is now saying it has detected the variant in a sample that was taken in October, reports the AP. This makes it the first West African nation to register an official case of omicron.

Japan's ask: CNN reports that Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism has requested (not mandated) that starting Wednesday, airlines stop taking new reservations for inbound international flights until the new year, even from Japanese citizens stuck abroad.

