Rust Lawsuit: Alec Baldwin Played 'Russian Roulette' With Gun

(Newser) – The script supervisor for Rust, who was standing less than four feet away from Alec Baldwin when fatal shot was fired on the film set, is now suing the actor. Mamie Mitchell says in the suit that nothing in the script called for a gun to be cocked or fired, yet Baldwin did both, the Guardian reports. "Mr. Baldwin chose to play Russian roulette with a loaded gun without checking it and without having the armorer do so," it reads. "His behavior and that of the producers …were intentional acts and/or omissions, without any just cause or excuse and with utter disregard of the consequences." The consequences, of course, included the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Deadline notes this is "the second of what will likely be many lawsuits" related to the tragedy; the first was filed last week by gaffer Serge Svetnoy. Mitchell's lawsuit also names other producers and production companies involved with the film, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, assistant director David Halls, and property master Sarah Zachry. "Mr. Baldwin cannot hide behind the Assistant Director to attempt to excuse the fact that he did not check the gun himself," says the lawsuit, referring to Halls, who allegedly called out "cold gun" to indicate the gun was not loaded. Mitchell is the person who made the 911 call about the shooting, BuzzFeed reports. (Read more Alec Baldwin stories.)