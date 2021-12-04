Shellshocked Docs Call Bomb Squad for Man With Ordnance in Rectum

(Newser) – A man went to an emergency room in Gloucester, England, with a WWII artillery shell lodged in his rectum. To be clear, it was a recent acquisition and hadn’t been there since WWII. The man said he “slipped and fell” and instead of skinned knee somehow wound up with the two-inch wide shell interfering severely with his ability to sit. That might sound like the worst part—a painful situation, a trip to the doctor, an awkward conversation. But doctors don’t handle bombs in hospitals carelessly, and an explosive ordnance disposal team—the bomb squad—was called in to help, Insider reports.

The UK’s National Health Service has to shell out about $450,000 annually to rescue patients from assorted things that wind up in their rear ends Metro reports. They’ve found some unexpected things, including an eggplant, an instant coffee jar, and live eels, which had to be alarming but at least didn’t come with the fear of an explosion. The man, whose name was not released, told authorities that he’s a WWII memorabilia collector. Luckily for everyone, there was no fire in the hole—the shell turned out to be inert and there was no danger for loss of life. The patient was released and resting at home, where he can put it all behind him. (Read more strange stuff stories.)