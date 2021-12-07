New Mayor Could Keep or Scrap NYC's Strict Vaccine Mandate

(Newser) – New York City is getting one of the nation's toughest vaccine mandates—but will it survive into 2022? Eric Adams will be sworn in as mayor Jan. 1, and he's not saying whether he'll keep the mandate or not, the New York Times reports. All private employers must have their staff vaccinated by Dec. 27, in the final days of Bill de Blasio's mayorship, but as for whether Adams will enforce that requirement five days later, a spokesperson said simply that Adams will "evaluate this mandate and other COVID strategies when he is in office and make determinations based on science, efficacy and the advice of health professionals." Adams has, in the past, expressed support for vaccine mandates, but has also pledged to revisit the mandate for city workers.

De Blasio said Monday that he'd discussed the mandate with Adams, "and he understands that my job is to keep New Yorkers safe until Dec. 31 and then hand the baton to him," the current mayor said, per the New York Daily News. "So I feel very, very good about the conversations we’ve had and the close coordination that he and I are constantly involved in." After releasing the initial statement on behalf of Adams, who is on vacation in Ghana currently, his rep said Monday night that "a month is a lifetime during this pandemic, and a lot can change. To say definitely now what the plan is for January would be irresponsible." Also Monday, restaurant owners were expressing their displeasure at a separate mandate that requires them to view proof of vaccination even for kids ages 5 to 11 if they're dining indoors. "The vaccines just became available for children recently," one tells PIX11. (Read more New York City stories.)