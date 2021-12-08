As Diplomatic Boycott Grows, China Jabs: 'Nobody Cares'

(Newser) – China on Tuesday expressed its displeasure with the United States' planned diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games, saying it "seriously violates the principle of political neutrality of sports established by the Olympic Charter and runs counter to the Olympic motto 'more united.'" A foreign ministry rep says the US move is being made "out of ideological prejudice and based on lies and rumors" and reiterated China's intention to respond with "resolute countermeasures." The AP notes the rep didn't detail those countermeasures, other than to stay "you may stay tuned for follow-ups."

The follow-up for China, however, is that the boycott has gained additional members. Reuters reports that Australia and Britain on Wednesday announced they were on board. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in response to a question about whether the UK would follow the US' lead, "There will be effectively a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, no ministers are expected to attend and no officials." Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison got more specific about the drivers of his country's decision, noting China has not been willing to discuss alleged human rights abuses and trade friction between the two countries.

"The Chinese government has consistently not taken those opportunities to meet with us about those issues," Morrison said, per CNN. "So it is not surprising therefore that Australian government officials would not be going to China for those Games," Morrison continued. As with the US, both countries will send athletes as planned. China waved off the news. "Whether they come or not, nobody cares," said another foreign ministry rep. The Games will take place from Feb. 4 to 20.