Finland PM Apologizes for Nightclub Visit

(Newser) – Another politician is issuing a mea culpa around COVID-related behavior. This one comes out of Finland, where Prime Minister Sanna Marin has apologized for going to a nightclub over the weekend after learning her foreign minister had tested positive. As far as slip-ups go, this one wasn't on the most egregious end of the spectrum: Euronews reports the 36-year-old was out with her husband and friends when she was told of the exposure and was advised she did not have to isolate since she was fully vaccinated. She says her work phone was at home, meaning she missed a subsequent text message telling her she should quarantine until taking a test and verifying she is negative.

She didn't notice the text until Sunday (she was seen clubbing until 4am without a mask, notes TMZ), at which point she was tested and confirmed she was negative. Critics complained she should have set a good example by immediately leaving the people she was with. The BBC reports that as criticism built Marin was initially defensive, saying she had done as her secretary of state advised. On Monday, she took to Facebook with a changed tune, admitting she should have looked up the current guidance herself.

"I am very sorry for not understanding that I needed to do that," she wrote. "For not realizing that this was not the way to act, I am very sorry." That said, those current guidelines say the fully vaccinated do not have to quarantine after exposure to a positive case, though it recommends they choose to isolate and get tested. A different set of guidelines for government employees recommends isolating. Bloomberg notes Marin "broke no official rules" and has at this point twice tested negative. (Read more Sanna Marin stories.)