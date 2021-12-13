South African President Has Breakthrough COVID Case

(Newser) – Pres. Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa tested positive Sunday for COVID after coming down with mild symptoms. He felt a little under the weather after a memorial service for former Deputy President FW De Klerk, and is now being cared for by the South African Military Health Service, per an official statement. Ramaphosa, who is fully vaccinated, tested negative after returning from a tour of West Africa on Dec. 8, CNN reports. He’s now isolating in Cape Town until doctors give him the all-clear. “President Ramaphosa says his own infection serves as a caution to all people in the country to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure,” the statement read.

Members of Ramaphosa’s delegation on the trip tested positive for COVID in Nigeria and returned to South Africa, USA Today reports. South African scientists identified the omicron variant that appears to be fueling another wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Those scientists say they don’t believe the variant is causing more severe illness, per Reuters. More than 70% of the 18,000 new cases reported are believed to be from the omicron variant. However, the sharp increase in cases hasn’t come with a sharp demand for oxygen. Ramaphosa remains in “good spirits,” according to the statement, which cautions South Africans that “vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness and hospitalization.” (Read more South African President Cyril Ramphosa stories.)